Ethereum Meta Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $460,071.78 and approximately $2,452.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.14 or 0.00742744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00036269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042281 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

