Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) Shares Down 4.5%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 661,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 251,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

