Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.25

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$33.25 and last traded at C$33.04, with a volume of 127606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

