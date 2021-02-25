Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $612.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

