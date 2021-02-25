Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GSF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 104.85 ($1.37). 318,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 362,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £150.85 million and a PE ratio of -36.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.12.

