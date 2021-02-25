Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 3,950 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 862,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

