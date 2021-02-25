Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.24, but opened at C$0.21. Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

Get Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) alerts:

Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that covers an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.