HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.52

Shares of HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.