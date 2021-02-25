IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

Get IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMG traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 749,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,669. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.