iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

ICAD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 1,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

