Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.59 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 453,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

