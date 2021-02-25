Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%.

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $6.58. 226,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,212. The company has a market cap of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $72,047.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.