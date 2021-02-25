Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO Sells 14,164 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.