ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Shares Down 5.4%

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.65. 551,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 719,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,726,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

