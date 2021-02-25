IOST Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, IOST has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $684.11 million and approximately $1.22 billion worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003635 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

