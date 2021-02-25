Iron Mountain Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IRM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 73,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,032 shares of company stock worth $3,539,343. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

