IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 17%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) traded down 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.88. 11,859,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 16,225,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.92% of IT Tech Packaging worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

