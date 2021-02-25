JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). 35,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 26,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.39. The firm has a market cap of £105.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

