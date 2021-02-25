Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 140,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,604. The firm has a market cap of $337.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

LMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

