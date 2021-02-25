Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 104,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

