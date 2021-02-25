Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 16,625 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,530 shares of company stock worth $3,338,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.73. 787,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,008,826. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

