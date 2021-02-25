Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $88.11. 59,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,752. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

