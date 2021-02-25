MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $526.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $526.10.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $549.86. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,643. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Back-End Load

Analyst Recommendations for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit