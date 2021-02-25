MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $526.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $526.10.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $549.86. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,643. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.