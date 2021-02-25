McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 338,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

