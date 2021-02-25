Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0372 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $5,680.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

