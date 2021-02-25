Menard Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded down $14.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.66. 56,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,783. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -169.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price (up previously from $256.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.41.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

