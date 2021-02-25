Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Invests $122,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 154.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2,262.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

