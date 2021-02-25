Metaverse ETP Market Cap Hits $15.23 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.12 or 0.03191582 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,890,783 coins and its circulating supply is 79,722,878 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

