MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,685,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,996,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,734. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $113.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

