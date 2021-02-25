MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $576,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 435,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04.

