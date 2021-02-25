MMA Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 41,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,938. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81.

