Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $114.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,993. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $183.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,620,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

