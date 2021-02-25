Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Trading Down 5.7%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.64. 2,712,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,769,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.