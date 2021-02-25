Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Trading Down 5.7%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.64. 2,712,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,769,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit