Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Trading Down 5.7%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.64. 2,712,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,769,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

