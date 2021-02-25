Morgan Stanley Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $40.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.57. 44,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,652. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

