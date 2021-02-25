Myles Lee Acquires 5,000 Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Stock

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

Shares of LON UDG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 772 ($10.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 762.11. UDG Healthcare plc has a 52 week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 849.50 ($11.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.