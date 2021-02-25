Myles Lee Acquires 5,000 Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Stock

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15).
Shares of LON UDG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 772 ($10.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 762.11. UDG Healthcare plc has a 52 week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 849.50 ($11.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
