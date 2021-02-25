National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to $85.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 12,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

