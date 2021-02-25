Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

NYSE NVRO traded down $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.85.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.