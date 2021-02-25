NOIA Network (NOIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.89 or 0.00718074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00035925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

