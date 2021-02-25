Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 160,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

