Owens & Minor, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 56,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,356. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

