Parkgene (GENE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $228.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $412,665.21 and $228.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.31 or 0.00717415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00036067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003720 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

