PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Trading Down 13.7%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares dropped 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 846,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,184,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

