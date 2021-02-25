Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-704 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.94 million.Perficient also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Perficient stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,373. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

