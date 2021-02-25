Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 139,375 Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Aziyo Biologics accounts for 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZYO. Truist assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aziyo Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.

Aziyo Biologics Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

