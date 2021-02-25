Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 20.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

