Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences comprises 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 108,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,996 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,780,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.