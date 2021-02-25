Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,386 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 2,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288 in the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

