PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.145-5.304 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.PPD also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

