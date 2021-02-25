Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Down 20.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 20.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.90. 1,803,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,676,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.