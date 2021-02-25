PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.85 million.PROG also updated its Q1 2021
IntraDay guidance to 0.89-0.95 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. 912,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. PROG’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

